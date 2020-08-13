Exterior Washing Services Rotorua is the leading specialists of commercial exterior cleaning for Waikato and Bay of Plenty businesses.

Give your business a new lease of life with a professional and in-depth clean with Rotoroa’s cleaning experts, Exterior Washing Services.

Enhancing your businesses appearance, Exterior Washing Services utilises a specialised low pressure, non-toxic solution to gently wash away dirt, dust and grime for an instant exterior clean of a house and building exteriors. “This solution has been smartly formulated to be protective of your paint and not strip it away,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

Dirt, mould and debris on the outside of your business building are not only unsightly, it is also very unwelcoming to your guests or protentional customers. It can be a tough and time-consuming job cleaning the exterior building. Not only that it can be quite dangerous especially if you working with heights. Why not leave it to the professionals? “Let us handle the cleaning, so you can focus on the important task of running your business,” adds Johnny. “

Exterior Washing Services utilise proven techniques, that have been learned of many years of experience, to ensure that no damages are done to your properties. “We restore roofs, walls paving, concrete and other hard surfaces to near original condition,” advises Johhny.

Exterior Washing Services has a strong focus on providing excellent customer satisfaction. “Valuing reliability and attention to detail, our team will treat your business as if it was their own, ensuring the best possible result” adds Johnny.

Ideal for both commercial buildings such as schools, hotels, motels, industrial areas, gas stations, clinics and more, Exterior Washing Services are centrally based in Rotorua so they are ready and equipped with the right tools and experience to provide excellent cleaning service to the entire Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions.

Exterior Washing Services provides high-quality commercial or industrial property cleaning at affordable rates. For a free quote, give Johnny at Exterior Washing Services a call on 021 150 6361.

Contact Exterior Washing Services:

https://exteriorwashing.co.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua/

021 150 6361

extwsh@gmail.com

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: https://www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MediaPA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA