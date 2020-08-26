The benefits of getting your roof professionally cleaned with Rotorua's leading house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

Roofing materials break down faster when they are not regularly kept clean says Rotorua’s leading washing service for commercial and residential properties, Exterior Washing Services.

Even the cleanest looking roof can be hiding mould problems. New Zealand’s climate, especially in winter, encourages the growth of moss, algae, lichen and mould underneath shingles, in crevices and along skylight and chimney openings. If mould makes it’s way into your home, it can cause serious health problems to you and your family.

Having your roof washed now can save you money in the long run. The roof can be of the most expensive parts of the home to repair. By keeping your roof clean, you’re stopping a lot of potential roof problems that could severely shorten the lifespan of your roof. Roof cleaning will save you a lot of money on roof maintenance, repairs and replacements. “In most cases, the cost of keeping your roof clean will end up paying for itself, time and time again,” advises Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

A regular roof clean helps to preserve the structure of your home. When lichen spreads unchecked on your roof exterior, it can start to grow between your shingles, causing them to separate. This will lead to all sorts of problems such as roof leaks, ceiling damage and other structural problems. Lichen growths can also cause shingles to bend and look misshapen.

Cleaning your roof is not only about scrubbing the surface, but allows the removal of dirt, debris, leaves and anything that would clog up your gutters. Clogged gutters can force a separation from the roof, and if water cannot flow freely it will defiantly cause leak issues in your home. “We utilise thorough cleaning methods and techniques, ensuring that your home or commercial property is cleaned to a high standard,” comments Johnny.

An unclean roof can leave your home structure completely vulnerable to the elements. Rain, hail, wind, UV sun rays and other weather elements will start to damage your home rapidly. “By washing away algae, moss and lichens, you’ll help to keep your roof in great condition for longer,” says Johnny.

