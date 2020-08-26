INFLITE's Acquisition of Skydive & Scenic Flight Operators Complements their Existing Operations

Last year INFLITE Charters acquired Skydive Abel Tasman and Skydive Mt Cook. Nelson Tasman Air also joins INFLITE, adding to its scenic flight experiences throughout New Zealand. The new businesses complement existing operations Skydive Franz Josef, Mount Cook Ski Planes and Helicopters, INFLITE Taupo, INFLITE Auckland and INFLITE Charters. These will all add to Kiwis’ appreciation of their country as a fabulous place to holiday in.

The acquisition of Skydive Abel Tasman adds a dedicated and experienced team of skydive staff to the existing INFLITE team, along with an additional Pilatus PC-6 Porter to its fleet. Nelson Tasman Air offer stunning scenic flights in both helicopters and fixed wing aircraft flying into the Abel Tasman National Park. This business complements Skydive Abel Tasman, located side-by-side at Motueka Airport. Skydive Mt Cook will open in September 2019 in a brand-new purpose-built facility at Pukaki Airport. INFLITE has operated Mount Cook Ski Planes and Helicopters since 2015.

Skydive Abel Tasman is a unique and unforgettable freefall experience, offering incredible views of both the North and South Islands. At Skydive Mt Cook, visitors will be able to choose from 9,000ft, 13,000ft or 16,500ft jumps with views of Aoraki/Mt Cook, Lake Pukaki, Lake Tekapo, both the East and West Coasts and Te Wāhipounamu – South West New Zealand World Heritage Area.

INFLITE CEO, Adam Joyce says, “By combining and sharing expertise and knowledge across all our locations, will enable us to improve the quality and increase capacity of all of our experiences. Having multiple successful businesses under the umbrella of INFLITE offers our customers variety and choice, with a consistent customer experience”.

For more information on Mt Cook scenic flights, private aviation and helicopter flights Wellington please go to https://www.infliteexperiences.co.nz .