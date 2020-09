Kiwi Marcus Armstrong went fifth fastest in practice for the Monza round of the 2020 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

He ended up 15th fastest of the 22-strong in qualifying, denied a chance to improve when Mick Schumacher slid his car into the barriers and forced an early end to the session.

He will start the 30 lap, 173 km feature race on the 5.8 km Monza circuit alongside Marino Sato.