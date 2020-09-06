FAST IN PRACTICE, ARMSTRONG IMPROVES IN RACE ONE AT MONZA

Fifth fastest in practice, P15 in qualifying and P14 in the feature race: Kiwi Marcus Armstrong is showing grit and determination at the Monza round of the 2020 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Armstrong showed a flash of his natural speed in free practice, placing fifth fastest.

He ended up 15th fastest of the 22-strong in qualifying, denied a chance to improve when Mick Schumacher slid backward of the circuit and into the barriers, forcing an early end to the session.

Armstrong started the 30 lap, 173 km feature race on the 5.8 km Monza circuit alongside Marino Sato and was showing signs of his natural speed in an incident-filled race but was penalised after a close call between his car and that of Guanyu Zhou.

The Kiwi will start the second ‘sprint’ race over 121 km from 14th on the grid with Nobuhiro Matsushita alongside him.