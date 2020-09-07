How New Zealand's leading Rural Consultants, AgSafe, can help you meet your obligations under NZ's health & safety legislation.

Health & Safety at Work Act 2015 requires that all businesses to have a health and safety policy. New Zealand’s leading farm consultants, AgSafe NZ, specialise in developing safety plans for a wide range of rural businesses.

Drawing on their experience in farm ownership, years of farm consultancy services, and sound knowledge of the law allow AgSafe to understand the rural sector and prepare business specific policies for all manner of rural businesses.

Not all farms are the same, so there is no one size fits all health and safety policy that would suit everyone. “We can tailor farm consultancy services to the individual businesses. We do this by taking note of the hazards and the specific conditions relating to the individuals involved,” says Jim Findlay, Rural Consultant for AgSafe New Zealand Ltd.

A farm or rural business that has less than 19 employees is not required to have a designated Health and safety officer. However, it’s vital to the safety of everyone, to have someone deal with all the health and safety issues to the business for consideration. “At AgSafe, we can fill that role and we will be there for your business, so you can focus on the businesses of running your farm,” says Jim.

AgSafe will undertake the review of all the proper procedures and legal processes if there are accidents. They will also help in the accurate completion of reports for WorkSafe following incidents/accidents. “This is a specialist task especially if there is a chance of prosecutions,” comments Jim.

Managing an incident or an accident will assist in the elimination or at the least minimizing the situation reoccurring in the future. “It is good practice to have a good understanding to what caused the accident to occur and to know what needs to be done in the future,” says Jim

