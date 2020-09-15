The many benefits of professionally washing your commercial property with Rotorua's leading business and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

Many people walking past or into your commercial or business property will make purchasing decisions on the first impression of the building’s external appearance. So, you will want to keep your property clean and looking it’s best says Rotorua’s leading washing service for commercial and residential properties, Exterior Washing Services.

A commercial property is a substantial investment and needs to be well maintained so you can get the most out of it. Commercial exterior cleaning plays an important part in preventing the build-up of dirt, moss, mould and algae. Mould can release damaging toxins that can slowly dissolve most building materials. “A regular exterior washing service helps with prolonging the life of your commercial property,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

A poorly maintained building can create an unhygienic environment for both your workers and customers. If not washed away, pollutants can infiltrate buildings air quality and result in the inhabitants developing allergies and sickness. “Pressure washing is a great solution to minimising those dangers and can aid in creating a healthy environment,” adds Johnny.

If done by someone who is untrained, power washing commercial exteriors can do more harm than good. The wrong pressure settings could blow holes in the roof and walls, damage plaster and pollute your grounds with corrosive detergents. This is why hiring a professional commercial exterior cleaner is the best choice. “At Exterior Washing Services we use a low pressure, non-toxic solution and understand how to properly tune equipment to expertly clean the commercial building exterior,” advises Johnny.

It’s not just walls and roofs that need to be cleaned to make your business have a professional image, it’s also landscaping accents, such as benches, decks, sidewalk and parking lots. Animals, the weather and employee and guest actions can all contribute to the gradual deterioration of these items. Using expert, trained and experienced professional can eliminate these risks and offer several great benefits.

Ideal for Waikato and Bay of Plenty businesses, Exterior Washing Services provides high-quality commercial or industrial property cleaning at affordable rates. For a free quote, give Johnny at Exterior Washing Services a call on 021 150 6361.

Contact Exterior Washing Services:

https://exteriorwashing.co.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua/

021 150 6361

extwsh@gmail.com

