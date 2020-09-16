The many benefits of switching to sheep's milk with New Zealand's leading Masterton based artisan sheep's milk producer, Fernglen Farm.

Sheep's milk is tremendously high in beneficial nutrients compared to other kinds of commercially available milk and is more easily digestible to people who suffer from lactose intolerance.

The team at Masterton-based Fernglen Farm are excited to share all the wonderful qualities of this superfood.

Sheep milk is more easily digested in comparison to cow’s milk. This is because sheep’s milk contains more short-medium chain fatty acids. These medium-chain fatty acids have been scientifically shown to break down more rapidly in the body and help with the efficient absorption of lactose. These fatty acids are used as a quick source of energy and are not stored as body fat.

The A1 beta-casein can be a potential cause of symptoms linked with lactose intolerance. Cow’s milk typically has both A1 and A2 beta caseins whereas sheep’s milk only contains A2 beta caseins making more acceptable in people’s bodies. People that have trouble digesting cows’ milk often find that they have no issues with sheep’s milk which makes it a great cow’s milk alternative. Even for people with a high lactose intolerance it may still be possible for them to use sheep milk products. Sheep milk is also suggested for those suffering eczema, asthma or other allergic illnesses.

Sheep milk is highly nutritious, more so than both cow and goat milk. Sheep’s milk is rich in iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, thiamine, riboflavin, medium-chain fatty acids, protein, linoleic acids and vitamins A, C, B1, B2, B6, B12 and D.

For expectant mothers the good amount of both folic acid and vitamin B12 make sheep’s milk a great choice. And for those watching their sodium level, sheep’s milk is lower in sodium compared to cow or goat milk.

If any of these multitudes of benefits have got you wanting to make the switch or simply if you have a hankering for a creamy and slightly sweet tasting milk, head to Fernglen Farm’s website and find a stockist near you. Check this out: https://fernglenfarm.co.nz/store-locator/

