Roof Painting Cost Calculator (NZ) Updated 2020 By Superior Painters ®

AUCKLAND

A bit about the Roof Painting Cost Calculator (NZ)

When looking at the price of painting the roof of a house especially in Auckland, it is important to understand what this price actually covers. Generally, when looking at the cost of exterior painting, the factors you will see below are generally the main factors that determine the overall cost – but it definitely not limited to those factors and there is still a range within each factor based on each individual property.

This Roof Painting Cost Calculator is designed only for you to get an indication of what you can expect to invest based on the provided information. There are additional factors that could have an impact on the cost of the project such as the amount of preparation work, access (scaffolding), height, complexity etc.

Try it for yourself here: https://superiorpainters.co.nz/house-painting/roof-painting-cost-calculator/