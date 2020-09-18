Fine artist, Deidre Copeland is New Zealand's leading portrait painter.

Working out of the picturesque Cromwell in central Otago, Deidre Copeland is New Zealand’s premier portrait painter.

“The artworks that I produce echoes my curiosity with the human face and the intriguing lives and stories behind them,” says contemporary portrait artist, Deidre Copeland.

Fine art painted portraits are more than just making a copy of a photo. For fine artists, like Deidre Copeland, it’s all about capturing the essence of someone’s soul and personality and putting it onto canvas, creating a memory that will last forever. “A finished painting should have captured their unique character and their true likeness,” comments Deidre.

Deidre has painted many famous faces including Sir Tim Shadbolt, Mark Todd, Sir Richard Hadley, AJ Hackett, Sir Michael Hill, Sir Edmond Hilary, Gary McCormick and Dame Whina Cooper. But you don’t have to be a local celeb to have your portrait painted. Open for commissions, Deidre is available to paint an original custom-made portrait in oil of you or your loved ones.

For anyone that is looking to commission a realistic painting, it’s hard to pass up on Deidre’s years of experience and passion for the work. Deidre uses only the finest paints and materials to guarantee the quality and longevity of the artwork.

As a contemporary portrait artist will work with you to find the size, materials and all the elements you wish to include in the artwork. Meeting the model for at least one sitting to sketch or takes photos is preferred but Deidre’s expertise allows her to work from your photos as well.

“Although I primarily work with oils on canvas, I also enjoy printmaking and composing detailed sketches and illustrations,” adds Deidre.

Winning many major art awards, Deidre’s work feature across the country in such magazines as NEXT, NZ Life and Leisure, NZ House and Garden, North & South, The Listener and many more. You can view Deidre’s work over on her website: www.deidrecopeland.com.

Contact Deidre Copeland

021 543563

deecopes@hotmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/artwithdeidre/

www.deidrecopeland.com

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: https://www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MediaPA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA