Get the perfect pre-paint preparation for your property with Rotorua's leading business and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

To ensure a long-lasting paint job you need to have proper pre-paint preparation says Rotorua’s leading washing service for commercial and residential properties, Exterior Washing Services.

The team at Exterior Washing Services has many years of practical experience in exterior house washing so they know exactly how to accurately treat your painted surfaces for the best result. “Firstly, we’ll look at your current paintwork and examine the best ways to provide the right correct solutions and techniques to prepare the surfaces for painting without producing any damage,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

Perfect for homes, garages and office and commercial buildings, a pre-paint wash removes of all dirt and debris from the surface using a low-pressure wash. “A sterilisation process is then used to kill any remaining moss, algae, mould and lichen while being gentle on the surrounding environment,” comments Johnny.

Cleaning an exterior of a building can be pretty laborious, especially if done by hand-scrubbing. Why not save your time and energy by hitting a professional to get the job done right. A pressure washer clean from an expert offers a quick and efficient way to prep the surfaces for cleaning.

Not only is a pre-paint wash ideal for home and commercial buildings, but it’s also great for a wide range of other surfaces including fences, decks and pathways. “No matter which surface you want to paint, a professional clean will allow your new coat of paint to adhere properly, which will make it last longer,” advises Johnny.

Contact Exterior Washing Services today for all your exterior house cleaning jobs in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty, including roof cleaning, gutter cleaning, house washing, commercial building clean, farm and sheds clean and sanitising, walkways and exterior floors and much more.

About Exterior Washing Services:

Ideal for Waikato and Bay of Plenty businesses, Exterior Washing Services provides high-quality commercial or industrial property cleaning at affordable rates. For a free quote, give Johnny at Exterior Washing Services a call on 021 150 6361.

Contact Exterior Washing Services:

https://exteriorwashing.co.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua/

021 150 6361

extwsh@gmail.com

