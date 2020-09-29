Vehicle safety with New Zealand's leading Rural Consultants for AgSafe New Zealand Ltd.

Vehicles and machinery allow farmers to work more efficiently and quickly, but they also present their own set of dangers says New Zealand’s leading farm consultants, AgSafe NZ.

Vehicle farm safety beings with choose the right vehicle for the job, then making sure the selected vehicle is up to the job and make sure the driver is up to the job. “The right vehicle is the safest one, even though it may not be the most convenient one,” says Jim Findlay, Rural Consultant for AgSafe New Zealand Ltd.

A helmet is always required when riding a two-wheel motorbike, a quad or when driving a side-by-side. “You will also need to wear a seatbelt if one is fitted with the vehicle both on and off the farm,” advises Jim.

Before use, any driver must be well trained and know how to operate the vehicle safely. Reading the user manual is recommended.

Before beginning a job with a vehicle that you haven’t hasn’t been used in a while or you haven’t used recently, perform the following checks:

Fuel, oil and coolant

The tyres are the correct pressure and have enough tread

Wheel nuts are firmly secured

The brakes work

Any active safety system, such as traction control, is operational

No rust that affects the safety of the vehicle

The engine is clean

The lights work and are clean

The steering isn’t loose

“Don’t use a farm vehicle if you are not accustomed with the vehicle or have not been trained to use it or if you believe that the vehicle is not suited for the task,” adds Jim. If you are fatigued or have been drinking, taking drugs or are on medication that makes you sleep, make the smart decision and don’t get behind the wheel.

