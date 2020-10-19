Get your deck and fences cleaned for summer with Rotorua's leading business and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

Summer is just around the corner and with it comes the desire to be outdoors in our own back garden. But with moss, mould and algae covering your fenced and decks, it makes it hard to enjoy the space. So why be prepared for summer and get deck and wall clean from Rotorua’s leading business and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

Winter is not kind to our outdoor areas. The wet weather allows moss, mould and algae to thrive on all of our outdoor surfaces. In fact, mould can release damaging toxins that can slowly dissolve most building materials. “A regular exterior washing service will not only have your house looking good but it will also help with prolonging it’s life,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

Keeping your house clean is not only time consuming and difficult, especially if you don’t have the right tools and products to get the job done right. Exterior Washing Services only use tried and true industry leading products. “These products and tools will both clean your outdoor areas and won’t do any damage to the natural environment,” adds Johnny.

It’s not only residential homes that can benefit from a through outdoor surface clean. Commercial businesses can make a good impression on your staff, tenants, clients and potential customers by presenting a cleaned and well-maintained appearance.

With summer on the way, why not get a head start on being able to enjoy your outdoor space by getting professionally cleaned by the experts at Exterior Washing Services. “We will have your fences, decks and outdoor surfaces clean and looking like new again,” advises Johnny.

Exterior Washing Services provides high-quality commercial or industrial property cleaning at affordable rates across the Waikato and Bay Of Plenty. For a free quote, give Johnny at Exterior Washing Services a call on 021 150 6361.

Contact Exterior Washing Services:

https://exteriorwashing.co.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua/

021 150 6361

extwsh@gmail.com

