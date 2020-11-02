15 BATHROOM IDEAS FOR SMALL BATHROOM DESIGNS IN AUCKLAND – 2021 EDITION

AUCKLAND

Most of us have atleast one bathroom in our homes that is small or awkwardly shaped which means that these bathrooms are often not functional or aesthetically pleasing. Superior Renovations has renovated over 400 bathrooms in Auckland in the last 3 years alone.

They have dealt with several bathrooms that are small which means that they have had to get creative in order to maximise functionality and create a beautiful space. They have recently compiled 15 bathroom ideas for small bathrooms that can be integrated within your bathroom design.

The aim of these ideas is to maximise storage and space for your bathroom while making it a relaxing and beautiful space. One of the more surprising ways to make a small bathroom look larger is to install large tiles in a small bathroom. Ruth from Tile Depot recommends using 600 by 900 or 600 by 600 tiles in small bathrooms. This provides more continuinity and lesser breaks in terms of grout lines on the floors.

To see the top 15 bathroom ideas for small bathrooms you can click on the link below:

https://superiorrenovations.co.nz/top-bathroom-ideas-for-small-bathrooms-in-auckland/

