Hamilton's Snack Baby Café is quickly becoming a local favourite for plant-based vegan food.

Centrally located on the picturesque Casabella Lane in Central Hamilton, Snack Baby Café is serving up delicious plant-based vegan food.

Popular with both vegans and non-vegans alike, Snack Baby’s scrumptious range of food options will have something to tempt all tastebuds.

“We are a fully plant-based cafe that is also 100% locally owned and operated",” says Snack Baby Café owner and operator, Kat.

Utilising the freshest plant-based ingredients, the team at Snack Baby are passionate about creating a great variety of exciting options for both lifelong vegans and those that are curious about trying some vegan foods.

Snack Baby Makes all their scrumptious food onsite, from mindful alternatives like their house made marshmallow, to typical cafe fare.

No animal products are used on-site so those that have an allergy to animal products will be delighted by the range of food options for them.

Launching in October 2019, Snack Baby was the dream of its owner, Kat. “I saw a gap in the market, and felt confident that I could fill it,” says Kat.

If you can’t make it into the café, you can order anything off their vegan menu online and have it delivered right to your door.

Snack Baby has a strong ethos of utilising only cruelty-free products and ingredients. “We believe in a life without. without doing harm to animals is worth doing,” adds Kat.

Enjoy a yummy vegan and plant-based feed in the relaxing atmosphere, then stock up with some goodies to take away with you. "Our team at Snack Baby take pride in what we do and strive to provide great, friendly service that makes you feel at home" adds Kat.

For great coffee, fresh food and genuine hospitality, stop by the Snack Baby Café today or order online from their easy to use website.

Contact Snack Baby Café:

http://www.snackbabycafe.co.nz/

snackbabycafe@gmail.com

9 Casabella Lane, Hamilton 3204 (off Barton Street)

027 832 5690

