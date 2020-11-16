Superior Renovation announces partnership with Kitchen Hub bringing the best statement taps to their clients

AUCKLAND

Superior Renovation has recently announced that they have formed a partnership with Kitchen Hub in order to cater premium statement bathroom and kitchen taps for their renovation clients.

There has been a growing demand for statement taps in Auckland when people are looking at renovating their bathrooms and kitchens. Taps and fixtures are no longer a secondary consideration for Aucklands when renovating their homes.

Statement taps can truly transform a space within any bathroom design and kitchen design. Kitchen Hub does just that by offering a set of premium tapware by being the sole distributor of brands such as Astra Walker, Meir and their watermark range which is manufactured and produced in the UK, Australia and USA.

Most of their tapware comes in over 23 colours and finishes which gives our clients an extensive range to suit all kinds of needs for their bathroom design. Hence we decided to sit down with Holly who is a marketing manager from Kitchen Hub to ask her about how she helps clients in Auckland choose the appropriate tapware for their homes.

You can read about our full Q and A with Holly by reading our article below:

https://superiorrenovations.co.nz/choosing-the-right-tapware-for-your-bathroom-design/

If you have further questions on what type of tapware is best for your bathroom or Kitchen then you can contact Superior Renovations at 0800 199 888 or email them at admin@superiorrenovations.co.nz.