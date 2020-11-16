Victor's Place is serving up traditional Chinese and Malaysian cuisine to the Hamilton community.

Centrally located on 3 Collingwood street, Victor’s Place has well earned their spot as Hamilton favourite place to get traditional Chinese and Malaysian food.

The husband and wife team behind the popular Hamilton restaurant saw an opportunity in late 2012 to bring Malaysian street food to hungry Hamiltonians. “My wife Kathy & I want to bring oriental food, such as Yum Cha, Malaysian street food into the Hamilton community,” says Victor, owner and operator of Victor’s Place.

Not only is Victor’s Place a great restaurant to have lunch or dinner, but it is also a great place to hold your next function. Victor’s Place has ample room to host all of your guests and can be tailored to meet your specific needs.

From large corporate events to special occasions such as birthdays, wedding celebrations, engagement partied and retirements, Victor’s Place can do it all. “We have private rooms available for dine-in events,” adds Victor. Karaoke is also available for those that want to take your visit to Victor’s Place to the next level.

“We can accommodate a variety of events and we will work closely with you to design an experience that results in a truly memorable experience,” adds Victor.

If you are looking for a place to eat in Hamilton, look no further than Victor’s Place. With an all-day Yum Cha menu, lunch is served between 11 am to 3 pm and you can grab dinner between 5 pm and 10 pm. You can dine in or order online and have it delivered to your door.

The expert chefs at Victor’s Place are always innovating and adding new delicious dishes to their tasty menu, so no two visits to Victor’s Place are the same.

Known for their roast duck and dim sum, all dishes on the menu are prepared with only the freshest ingredients and authentic spices.

Contact Victor’s Place:

https://victorsplace.co.nz/

3 Collingwood Street, Hamilton, New Zealand

info@victorsplace.co.nz

07 839 5168

https://www.facebook.com/VictorsPlace.ChineseRestaurant/

