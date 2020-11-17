Oak Lane Lodge is Morrinsville's leading boutique and eco-friendly accommodation provider.

The award-winning Oak Lane Lodge in Morrinsville provides luxury boutique accommodation in the rural heartland of the Waikato.

Guest Rated as a 4 Star +, Oak Lane Lodge perfectly encapsulates the boutique bed and breakfast experience.

Nestled amongst perfectly landscaped grounds, Oak Lane Lodge is ideal for all types of travellers looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and relax in spacious and comfortable accommodation.

“The historic homestead was built in 1962 by Robert Allen and still showcases many of the original fittings and features,” says Sue Devonshire, Manager at Oak Lane Lodge in Morrinsville.

In the surrounding grounds, guests can walk amid 100-year-old trees and gardens and sculptures by artist Mike Holtom. There is even a tour on offer for those that want the full experience. “Follow the Pukekos on the garden walk as they take you through Camelia Lane along to the Green Chapel and past the Olive Grove,” comments Sue.

Ideal for holidays and escapes all year round, Oak Lane Lodge is perfect for relaxing next to the swimming pool in the summertime. And in winter you can snuggle up with a hot cocoa next to traditional log fireplace.

The luxurious guest rooms are all fully air-conditioned and feature private ensuites, wireless broadband internet, Sky Television in the lounge and daily housekeeping.

No bed and breakfast experience are complete without a fully cooked breakfast, and Oak Lane Lodge won’t disappoint in this regard. With a focus on locally grown and sourced produce, you can expect breakfast with from Tahuna Honey, Diesel Coffee and local cheesemakers.

Oak Lane Lodge has also made a commitment to being an eco-friendly business. “We are dedicated to providing a quality service to all guests while being kind and respectful to our environment, local community and business,” adds Sue

At Oak Lane Lodge you don’t need to worry about a thing, making this the perfect retreat for business or leisure. Discover your home away from home.

Contact Oak Lane Lodge:

78A Horrell Rd, RD 4, Morrinsville

027 265 8502

info@oaklanelodge.co.nz

www.oaklanelodge.co.nz

