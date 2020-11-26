Winner Winner free chicken lunch (or dinner)

AUCKLAND

Get eggcited Auckland – cult chicken joint Winner Winner is opening another Auckland store and they’re giving away 100 free lunches to celebrate.

You read right. The first 100 chook loving customers through the door when the Takapuna digs open on November 30th will get a free basket of famous Winner Winner fried chicken – free-range, brined for 12 hours and fried in lip smacking buttermilk batter.

The signature dish is available three ways – basic, hot dipped and proper hot for those that like to dabble with a touch of serious spice. Whichever flavour takes your fancy, it’s a warm welcome in every sense.

Born and raised in The Tron (no judgement), Winner Winner has quickly amassed a fanatical following, with stores in Wellington, Hamilton East and Pukekohe. The new Shore store will have the same eclectic, inclusive, comfort food filled menu people have come to know and love, with plenty of seating to settle in for dins with the crew.

Salivate over slowly cooked chicken - fire-roasted on volcanic coal for the ultimate succulent and smoky flavour – then choose your bit on the side. Considering a cheat day? Indulge with loaded fries, mac’n’cheese or tater tots, or for something nutritious and delicious grab a hearty seasonal salad or charred greens.

Crowd faves including the classic cheeseburger, chicken sandwich and sumptuous gravy roll can also be found on the all day menu, along with plenty of vegetarian and vegan friendly options for your plant eating pals. Then there’s the sweet stuff - no trip to Winner Winner is complete without a sneaky slice of their legendary Pinky Pie to round out the experience.

And if that wasn’t clucking good enough, Winner Winner is launching a special limited edition Hot Honey Chicken sandwich nationwide* next week. Honey fried chicken thigh meets crispy iceberg, cheese, pickles and house-made Carolina Gold BBQ sauce – need we say more? Better get your skates on then!

WHAT: 100 free baskets of Winner Winner fried chicken

WHEN: From 11am Monday 30th November until it’s gone

WHERE: Winner Winner, 16 Anzac Road, Takapuna, Auckland

* Available at Wellington, Hamilton East and Pukekohe stores