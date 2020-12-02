Growing website continues to give sports exposure

It’s already given plenty of exposure to a wider variety of sports online and continues to grow stronger by the day.

Now you can see more sports getting the attention they deserve on http://www.nzsportswire.com and also on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @nzsportswire.

The news website gives exposure to a wide variety of sports, including the less-covered non-elite tier and regional sports in New Zealand - feel free to send through stories and ideas. NZsportswire is keen to hear from you.

The big stories and sports are still covered, but so will those that do not always get the spotlight they deserve.

The platform will soon have more features as it continues to expand.

Check it out now, www.nzsportswire.com.