Planning to sell? An exterior wash can help get your home sold says Rotorua's leading commercial and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

Maximize your property’s sale value with an exterior wash with Rotorua’s leading business and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

It is well known that tidy and presentable homes sell for more. “An exterior wash will have your property looking like new again and will help to attract more buyers,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

Using products and techniques to enhance your property’s appearance and value, “we use low pressure, non-toxic solution removes any dirt, dust and grime for an instant exterior clean of a house and building exteriors,” adds Johnny. Not only that, but the solution has been smartly formulated and designed to not harm your paint.

The high quality and industry leading products used by Exterior Wash Services will kill mould, algae lichen, but will not harm vegetation or your surrounding gardens.

If you are going to put a new coat of paint before selling, then you will need a pre-paint wash to ensure that paint goes on properly and will help it to last longer. It both cleans the surface of your home making it ready to be painted, and it also leaves the surface sterile by killing all moss, mould and lichen.

Exterior Washing Services can work on all surfaces including work on all surfaces, including weatherboard, brick, plaster and more.

Need a roof clean? Exterior Washing Services can do that too! They can even give your gutters a good clean out as well.

Not everyone has the time or the skill to properly clean the exterior of a home before selling. So why not leave it to the professionals? For a free quote, give Johnny at Exterior Washing Services a call on 021 150 6361 and we will sort you out in no time at all.

Contact Exterior Washing Services:

https://exteriorwashing.co.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua/

021 150 6361

extwsh@gmail.com

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: https://www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MediaPA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA