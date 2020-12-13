Lack of Hotels in West Auckland

AUCKLAND

West Auckland's population is fast approaching 250,000, yet the area has less accommodation options than many citeis half that size. While visitors to Auckland can always stay in the CBD, and for most that will always be the best option, there are plenty of people whos primary reason for being in Auckland is business or pleasure in West Auckland. For those visitors their accommodation options are few, there's only 3 hotels in West Auckland. Waitakere Estate, which is a popular retreat for couples. And then in Henderson Quest and The Quality Hotel Lincoln Green. Outside of that there are only a few motels and the odd house for rent.

As Auckland continues to expand in every direction and traffic icontinues to get worse more visitors will want to choose a hotel close to where they intend to spend the majority of their time. While Auckland recent hotel biuilding boom has resulted in several new Hotels in South Auckland including The Ramada Manukau and The Sebel Manukau. There's a new Doubletree by Hilton under construction in Karaka and a new 5 5 Star Pullman at Auckland Airport. The boom seems to have passed West Auckland by. Surely New Lynn desrves a decent 4 star hotel? Or the rapidly growing Westgate Hobsonville area. It seems West Auckland is crying out for new accommodation options, but no one is listening.