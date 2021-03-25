Signs that your roof needs a clean with Rotorua's leading commercial and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

When it comes to roof cleaning in Waikato and Bay of Plenty, there are several revealing signs that it might be time give your roof some much needed TLC says Rotorua’s leading washing service for commercial and residential properties, Exterior Washing Services.

Step outside and take a good look at your roof, it may be showing signs of discolouration, stains or just looks worn down. These signs may lead you to think the only solution is replacing the roof. However, a professional and quality wash roof cleaning service could actually be just the thing you need to bring new life to your roof.

If you can see signs moss and/or algae spots on the roof, these will need to be dealt with it immediately. The best way is to use a soft cleaning system that will not damage the clay tile roof or other delicate roofing materials.

“With the right skills, products and tools, these things are easy to remove by a professional,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

For most homeowners whose houses are surrounded by trees, large amounts of fallen leaves are a common problem, especially in the change of seasons. Although harmless leaves may seem like something no one needs to worry about, a large number of dry leaves can actually cause more damage than you think.

“These leaves may eventually clog your house's gutters and drains, which is likely to cause roof leaks, rot, or uneven shingles,” says Johnny.

Have you noticed your roof shingles lifting and warping? This is due to moss retaining moisture and growing under your shingle. This is a big sign that your roof needs to be cleaned now.

“We utilise a low-pressure washing solution with industry leading products to gently remove the existing growth of moss, mould, lichen and algae and prevent it from coming back in the future, adds Johnny.

If you have lived at home for two years and have not cleaned the roof once, it may be time to look at it and check if you should call a professional roof cleaner.

Keeping your roof tidy and looking fresh is one of the most substantial ways you can preserve both your home’s aesthetic and property value.

If you are looking to get your roof cleaned Then hiring professionals is the only way to go. Exterior Washing Services have all the techniques, expertise, tools, and all that is needed to ensure the job is done correctly.

About Exterior Washing Services:

Exterior Washing Services provides high-quality commercial or industrial property cleaning at affordable rates across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty. For a free quote, give Johnny at Exterior Washing Services a call on 021 150 6361.

Contact Exterior Washing Services:

https://exteriorwashing.co.nz/

https://www.facebook.com/ExteriorWashingRotorua/

021 150 6361

extwsh@gmail.com

