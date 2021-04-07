Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Act Review – Garcia Plumbing

A recent review by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment has found that the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Act is working well in terms of public health and safety.

The Report has made some suggestions, which will come into effect in early 2022 when a new draft Bill will be introduced.

Garcia Plumbing agrees with some of the Report’s findings, which suggest that plumbing work should be further restricted to ensure that only qualified professionals work on complicated projects to further protect the public’s health and safety both during when the work is being done and after.

The team at Garcia Plumbing complies with the Act and finds it our most significant responsibility to create quality jobs within our client’s buildings to ensure the plumbing work we do is safe and secure. That’s why we constantly upskill our workers to enable them to work the best that they can.

