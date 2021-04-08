What Does The Bright-line Rule Mean To You When You Want To Sell Your Home - Optimo

From 27 March 2021, the bright-line period is extended to ten years from the previous five years.

For some home sellers, this means that if they bought their property on or after 27 March 2021, they will need to pay income tax on their profits when sold within the 10-year bright-line period.

When you are selling your home with Optimo, we will provide you with a lawyer who can explain if and how the bright-line rule applies to you and what it means for you if your property is sold.

There are several exceptions to the rule, and it might be not very clear for you to understand what it means to your income. In most cases, the rule likely won't apply to your property, as main homes are excluded.

At Optimo, we ensure we are much more than just real estate agents, and we will help you sell your home on your own terms. That's why we have a group of professionals, from marketing experts, photographers and room stagers to lawyers and your personal agent, to help you with the sale.

