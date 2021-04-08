Victoria Street Dental Launches New Website

A new online experience is awaiting the Victoria Street Dental website visitors.

The central Wellington dentist has recently renovated their website with a new design and more straightforward navigation for a better user experience.

Interested patients can read thorough information about the clinic’s services and who they are and can simply book an appointment online without calling the practice.

The new design enables future patients to really connect with the practice and observe if they offer suitable dental options for their needs.

With a page dedicated to blogs, website visitors can learn more about the art of dentistry and different treatments, which will allow them to make informed decisions about their dental health.

Patients can expect a transparent and honest team to work on them, with a dental pricing list available on the website. There are no hidden fees, so you can calculate how much your treatment will cost even before seeing your dentist.

Victoria Street Dental offers services in general, restorative, cosmetic, and orthodontic dentistry to their patients. These include root canal treatment, dental implants, crowns, Invisalign and dental hygiene. With plenty of experience, the Victoria Street Dental team strives to make their patients feel relaxed and comfortable during their visit and ensure that they leave with a smile. If you have pain in your teeth and mouth or would like a dental exam, contact our team now!

For more information, visit our new website at https://victoriastreetdental.co.nz/.