Lack Of Water Fluoridation Causing Tooth Decay Problems – 32 Gems Dental

Several drinking water sources don’t include enough fluoride to protect against tooth decay.

The government recently announced that the decision to increase fluoride levels would be transferred to the director general of health from DHB’s, so all districts in New Zealand would have the same, healthy amount of fluoride in their drinking water.

32 Gems Dental have seen several young children visiting our practice with tooth decay and believe that this decision will improve our young and old’s oral health. With this centralised decision, the team thinks that the pain and suffering from toothaches will be reduced and the health of our tooth extended.

If you think you or your child is suffering from tooth decay, visit our clinic, and we can help solve your issue and reduce your pain.

