Central Hutt Dental Has Opened Their Doors – Naenae Dental

If you are struggling to book a dentist appointment at Naenae Dental, visit Central Hutt Dental, our brand new practice in the middle of Lower Hutt!

At Naenae Dental, we are often very busy, and you might have to wait several days or weeks for an appointment. With the opening of Central Hutt Dental on the 3rd of May, we are expanding our capacity and are hoping to cater to a larger group of people in need.

You can find some of the familiar faces from Naenae Dental at the new practice, so you won’t even have to get to know a new dentist. Central Hutt Dental is based in the newly renovated Queens Arcade, and the team are experts in digital and orthodontic dentistry.

Naenae Dental offers all dental services to their patients, including braces, crowns, implants and teeth whitening services. The experienced team strives to provide a comfortable and relaxing experience to all of their patients and work to solve even the most complicated oral health issues. Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you would like to find out more about the new Central Hutt Dental practice! We will be happy to answer any questions you might have.

