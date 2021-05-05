Hutt Dental Hub Is Expanding Their Services With The Opening Of Central Hutt Dental

Are you struggling to book an appointment at Hutt Dental Hub? We opened a new dental practice in the middle of Lower Hutt to increase our capacity.

Central Hutt Dental supports eleven dental chairs, with five reserved for orthodontics. Our practice is often booked out days or weeks in advance, so we hope that we can cater better to the Wellington population with this extended capacity. We understand that there is an increasing need for orthodontic treatment, including braces and Invisalign, and we are taking the initiative to help support the population.

With only a short distance away from Hutt Dental Hub, Central Hutt Dental is an excellent place to visit whether you have a toothache or would like to improve your oral health. As experts in digital dentistry, the team at the new practice will ensure you get a solution quickly and without multiple appointments.

So, don’t hesitate to engage the services of Central Hutt Dental if you would like an experienced team to work on your teeth!

Hutt Dental Hub is part of the Hutt Valley Health Club, and we believe health and wellbeing, space and community are all linked together. We offer services in general, prosthetic, orthodontic and cosmetic dentistry. Our experienced dentists will strive to improve your oral health and get you the smile you have always wanted. Contact us now if you would like to book an appointment!

For more information, visit our website at https://huttdentalhub.co.nz/.