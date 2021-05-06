Eco Auckland Can Fully Replace Your Old Windows And Doors

Eco Auckland uses the full replacement installation method when replacing old windows and doors.

Rather than partially replacing timber, glazing or facing, Eco Auckland ensures that you get the best outcome by giving you a completely new door or window.

Our experienced team replaces your timber window sills, facing and external facings with new timber plus the new uPVC frames with double glazing. This full replacement installation method ensures that all old rotten wood is removed, and you get a solution that will last longer and gives you the best outcome.

We understand that some clients would like to retain the character of their home and are reluctant to replace their windows and doors fully. Eco Ackland can replace your timber finishing like for like, so the exterior look of your house remains the same, while you get all the benefits from double glazing on the indoor.

Eco Auckland can also replace your doors completely. When we use the full replacement installation method, we can start from scratch with a square hole. This ensures that your doors will seal 100%, and you get all the benefits from our uPVC products.

We have countless uPVC window and door options available and are confident you will find what you are looking for while getting all the benefits from this modern double glazed option.

Eco Auckland installs uPVC windows and doors in the Auckland region to improve your home’s comfort, making it warmer, quieter and more secure. We use German-engineered double glazing and offer our services from selection right through to installation. If you would like to find out more about our options, don’t hesitate to get in touch with our team, who will be happy to answer any questions.

For more information, visit our website at https://ecoauckland.nz/.