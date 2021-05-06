Eco Tauranga Can Replace Your Windows With uPVC Inserts

We offer a less invasive and more cost-effective window and door replacement option with our uPVC inserts.

uPVC inserts are an excellent way to retain the exterior character of your home while improving the comfort on the inside. Eco Auckland only removes the timber window frames, glass, and any vertical or horizontal posts during the process. The surrounding timber, such as the reveals, sills, flashings and external facings, remain untouched to ensure your home still looks the same on the outside.

Our experienced team inserts the uPVC frame into the existing hole, which gives you the comfort of high-quality glass and windows without any compromise. This method is sure to save you some time and money while still providing you with a warmer, quieter and more secure home.

Eco Doors and Windows Tauranga install uPVC windows across Mount Manganui and the Tauranga region to bring you a safe glass option against unwanted visitors and environmental factors. The German-engineered double glazed windows are of the highest quality, last long and are low maintenance, so you can enjoy your life while the glass works on its own. We have a wide range of door and window options available and will support you in the selection right through to the installation. Contact the Eco Doors and Windows Tauranga team now if you would like to find out more about our uPVC inserts or have any questions about our products.

