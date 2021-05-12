Be in to win the ultimate Nelson travel package on offer from the award-winning luxury Nelson motel Century Park Motor Lodge.

An absolutely massive travel prize package is on offer from Century Park Motor Lodge, Origin Air, Nelson Car Hire, Wilsons Able Tasman and Mama Cod. You won’t want to miss this one.

First up are two return flights from Hamilton to Nelson with Origin Air. The Nelson-based carrier prides itself on delivering excellent on-time performance, direct and personal customer service. They also recently increased its regional flights, flying between Nelson, Palmerston North and Hamilton daily after purchasing a third aircraft.

After touching down in sunny Nelson you will be greeted with your car hire from Nelson Car Hire for your personal use for the entire weekend. As one of the best rental car companies in Nelson, Nelson Car Hire have a well maintained, clean and tidy fleet of vehicles with 24/7 breakdown cover with AA.

Drop your bags off at the five-star-rated Century Park Motor Lodge and relaxed in their spacious and well-appointed suites. Centrally located in the heart of Nelson, their spa suites are great for relaxing and unwinding after a long day exploring the best the region has to offer.

The team at Century Park Motor Lodge have gone the extra mile to ensure all their guests get a comfortable and restful stay. With luxury smooth linen, plush comfortable beds, double glazed windows, fully insulated, and soundproofing rooms all make for great night sleep.

You can then explore the world-famous Abel Tasman National Park with a day pass from Wilsons Able Tasman. The Wilson family has been welcoming visitors to the Nelson region since 1841. Immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty of wonderfully lush native forests, gold-sand beaches and glistening azure water. Don’t miss your chance to have an adventure in one of New Zealand’s most iconic places.

A great way to finish up the day with a scrumptious two-course meal and a glass of wine from the popular Mama Cod. Setting at the top of Trafalgar Street Mama Cod is home to New Zealand’s largest gin collection and is Nelson’s most awarded Cocktail bar, so you will be in for a fantastic night out. Mama Cod offers up fantastic small bites and meals to suit a variety of palates with a seafood focus.

Don’t miss out on your chance to win this awesome prize, click the following link and fill out the form to be in to win: https://mailchi.mp/47003f31bea9/nelson-giveaway

The complete prize package:

A return flight for 2 people from Hamilton to Nelson with Origin Air.

Weekend car hire with Nelson Car Hire (pick up and return to Nelson Airport)

2 Night’s Luxury Accommodation at Century Park Motor Lodge

2 x Wilsons Abel Tasman Cruise and Walk Day Passes

2 x 2 Course Meal and a glass of wine each at Nelson’s Mama Cod

Book Direct at Century Park Motor Lodge

https://www.centuryparkmotorlodge.com/

197 Rutherford Street, Nelson 7010, New Zealand

64 3 546 6197

0800 867 668 (NZ Free Ph)

info@centuryparkmotorlodge.com

https://www.facebook.com/centurypark

