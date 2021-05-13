You Can Now Buy Shedcaddy Online At Hugo Plastics

The Shedcaddy is ideal for storing anything you need for your livestock in your milking or shearing shed.

With an adjustable hook for either direction, the Shedcaddy fits over any standard gate, fence or rail. It is an excellent option for clipping over your milking shed rail or yarding the shearing shed.

Ideal for storing spray cans, mastitis tester, hoof knife, tail trimmers, tagging, vaccination gear and tail paints, you will have everything in a single, well-organised place, rather than lying around on the ground. You will always know where your gear is, making any farming process much more straightforward than what you are used to.

Made from high-quality material, the Shedcaddy is long-lasting, tough, lightweight and durable. For $35, it is an excellent option for any farmer wanting to keep their gear organised and ready for use.

Hugo Plastics is an innovative design and plastics manufacturing company based in Wellington. Catering for agricultural, civil engineering, environmental, marine and architectural industries across the whole of New Zealand, they can make any custom-made plastic product a reality for you. With advanced fabrication techniques, such as cutting, welding and shaping, the experienced team will create the exact product you are looking for. If you would like to find out more about Shedcaddy or any other of our products, contact us now!

For more information, visit our website at https://hugoplastics.nz/.