Comprehensive Kitchen Renovation cost guide for New Zealand

Superior Renovation has created a comprehensive Kitchen cost guide for people wanting to renovate a kitchen in New Zealand. Whether you are renovating on a tight budget or are looking for a luxury kitchen renovation then this guide will be useful for budgeting purpose.

On an average a kitchen renovation in New Zealand costs between $22,000 to $30,000 if you are remodeling the entire thing. The cost will increase if you change your layout extensively or if you use more premium quality fixtures.

If you are renovating for the purpose of adding value then we recommend you to just do a few upgrades like changing cabinet doors and repainting which will cost around $7,000 - 10,000. If you are however renovating to improve functionality to live in the house then you will spend around $25,000.

