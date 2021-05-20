Promote your business wherever you go with a magnetic car sign from New Zealand leading provider of magnetic promotional products - Fridgemagnets.co.nz

Want to promote your business on the go, but the idea of a permanent decal is putting you off, then a magnetic car sign from Fridgemagnets.co.nz - New Zealand leading provider of quality and affordable magnetic promotional products.

Sturdy, weather-resistant and robust, a custom magnetic car sign can get your business spotted and recognised by pedestrians or other drivers which is great for brand recognition and getting your name recognised by the public.

With a custom magnetic car sign you can add a quick, easy and effective marketing tool on your vehicle’s side door. Here is what to include on your magnetic car signs:

Company Name

This is an obvious one, but your company name is the most crucial components to include in any of your marketing materials, and that is especially true for your car magnet. People are guaranteed to see your magnetic car sign as you drive about town and if your company name isn’t on that magnet, you could have lost a potential new client.

Logo

A prominently placed logo will help people recognise you and your business. Putting your company logo on a car magnet can help increase business reach with the public. Nonetheless, no matter what you use to promote, if your logo isn’t visible, no one will know what you’re are advertising. Don’t also forget to include a slogan if you have one. A good slogan is not only memorable but will also make your business stand out from the competition.

Company Colours

When you think about some prominent brands, one of the first things that come to mind is their colour scheme, even before their name or logo. Your business colours are key in brand recognition. This is also helpful for your long-term marketing efforts, as when people see those colours, they will begin to associate them with your business.

Contact Information

All of the above is great but it won’t mean anything if no one knows how to contact you. It is important to print some form of contact information such as phone, email, website and social media. Doing this will help many prospective customers get in touch with you faster and easier.

Right now Fridgemagnets.co.nz have a super sale going on with many of their excellent products including their magnetic car signs. Measuring at 620mm x 300mm x 1mm thickness, you can get two high quality magnetic for just $65 each. That is a significant saving on the usual $95 each price. Don’t miss out on this great deal!

