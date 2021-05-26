Central Nelson motel, Century Park Motor Lodge, wins Travelers' Choice Best of the Best award for 2021.

The award-winning Century Park Motor Lodge in Nelson are excited to announce that they have been named one of Travelers' Choice Best of the Best award winners for 2021.

“We are tremendously honoured and excited to have received the Travelers' Choice Best of the Best for 2021,” says Century Park Motor Lodge owner-operator Stacie Warren. Century Park Motor Lodge ranks 15th in Australia and New Zealand for small hotels.

Since 2002, Travelers' Choice Best of the Best awards are the highest honour that Tripadvisor can give out. This award is based on millions of reviews and opinions from travelers across the globe, these annual awards reflect "the best of the best" for service, quality and customer satisfaction, from hotels and accommodations to destinations, attractions, restaurants and experiences.

But how does Tripadvisor calculate it’s Best of the Best? Tripadvisor uses a proprietary algorithm to ascertain the Travelers’ Choice Best of Best winners. It considers the quality, quantity and recency of reviews and opinions submitted by travellers on Tripadvisor over a 12-month phase.

“We read all our Tripadvisor reviews, and we make a commitment to take all feedback on board and make any updates that are necessary to keep our valued guests happy and comfortable,” adds Stacie.

TripAdvisor reviews for Century Park Motor Lodge often include comments about the central location, spacious, quiet and clean rooms, friendly hosts, close proximity to tourist destinations, comfortable beds and relaxing spa baths. Century Park Motor Lodge’s top priority is providing world class customer service and they do everything that they can to ensure a memorable guest experience.

The team at Century Park Motor Lodge would like to thank each one of their guests that have taken the time to leave them a review. “We are sincerely grateful that our guests take a moment out of their day to leave us a rating and write such kind words about their stay here, it really makes our day” adds Stacie.

