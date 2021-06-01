MC Electrical Is Putting A Strong Focus On Renewable Energy

The green Wellington electricians are increasing their focus on environmentally friendly electrical products further.

MC Electrical is soon rebranding to focus on light energy solely and highly energy-efficient appliances for the home. With a number of these options already available through their services, such as LED lighting and highly efficient heat pump and hot water heating options, the transition into this fully renewable energy supplier is straightforward for the electricians.

With this new focus, MC Electrical is hoping to introduce solar energy and suggestions for electrical car charging to their services.

MC Electrical is offering heat pump, ventilation and general electrical services across the Wellington region, with a focus on energy reduction and saving the environment. They recently started a giving back program, whereby they are donating money from every job they are doing to various environmental charities. The team at MC Electrical are highly knowledgeable about energy-efficient appliance options that protect and save the environment while also reducing your electrical bills. Get in touch with us to find out more about our mission and how we are planning to rebrand in the near future!

For more information, visit our website at https://mcelectrical.co.nz/.