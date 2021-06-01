Time is running out to win the ultimate travel package from the award-winning luxury Nelson motel Century Park Motor Lodge.

Century Park Motor Lodge, Origin Air, Nelson Car Hire, Wilsons Abel Tasman and Mama Cod are coming together to offer the ultimate travel package to one lucky winner. Finishing on the 8th of June, you won’t miss out on this one.

Abel Tasman National Park

Experience the majestic natural beauty of the Abel Tasman National Park with 2 x Wilsons Abel Tasman Cruise and Walk Day Passes. Be greeted by rousing chorus of native birds as you Immerse yourself in golden coastlines, lush plant life, brilliantly blue water of the stunning Abel Tasman National Park.

Wilsons Abel Tasman offer guided and self-guided combinations to suit your travel needs. It is a family business welcoming visitor since 1841! As multiple NZ Tourism Award winners, they have a variety of options from 2 hours to 5 days.

Century Park Motor Lodge

Centrally located in the heart of Nelson, Century Park Motor Lodge, is just an easy 5-minute stroll from Nelson CBD and is great place to base yourself as you explore all that is on offer in the Nelson-Tasman region has to offer.

You will be able to rest well after exploring the Nelson Tasman region with Century Park Motor Lodge’s spacious and well-appointed rooms that feature luxury linen, comfortable beds, double glazed windows, fully insulated, and sound proofed rooms. The team at Century Park Motor Lodge go the extra mile to ensure all their guests get comfortable and peaceful sleep.

Orginair

Start and end your holiday in style with A return flight for 2 people from Hamilton to Nelson with Originair. Originair is a Nelson-based carrier that that is committed to delivering excellent on-time performance, direct and personal customer service.

Originair is made up of highly experienced crew that are compassionate and friendly, and always aim to provide flexibility and choice to their customers. They also recently increased its regional flights, flying between Nelson, Palmerston North and Hamilton daily after purchasing a third aircraft.

Nelson Car Hire

What better way to explore the Nelson region that with your own personal car hire from Nelson Car Hire for your personal use for the entire weekend. As one of the best rental car companies in Nelson, Nelson Car Hire are a family owned and operated business.

Nelson Car Hire have a well maintained, clean and tidy fleet of vehicles with 24/7 breakdown cover with AA. Their depot is located only 1 km from Nelson Airport which makes for easy and hassle free shuttle pick up and drop off available

Mama Cod

Mama Cod is located on the top of the historic Trafalgar Street and offers up fantastic small bites and meals to suit a variety of palates with a seafood emphasis. Try the Chargrilled tuna with heirloom tomatos, avocado salsa, romesco and buckwheat.

Mama Cod is also home to New Zealand’s largest gin collection and is Nelson’s most awarded Cocktail bar. This prize package includes 2 x 2 Course Meal and a glass of wine each at this fantastic restaurant.

The full prize package includes:

A return flight for 2 people from Hamilton to Nelson with Originair.

Weekend car hire with Nelson Car Hire (pick up and return to Nelson Airport).

2 Night’s Luxury Accommodation at Century Park Motor Lodge.

2 x Wilsons Abel Tasman Cruise and Walk Day Passes.

2 x 2 Course Meal and a glass of wine each at Nelson’s Mama Cod.

Enter here: https://mailchi.mp/47003f31bea9/nelson-giveaway

