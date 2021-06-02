Plaster N Paint Are The Newest Painting And Plastering Business In Wellington

If you want to renew the look of your home, engage the professional plastering and painting services of the newest business in Wellington.

Plaster N Paint has recently launched their website, where interested customers can explore the different services the trading company offers. Based in Porirua, Plaster N Paint can solve all your painting and plastering needs across the extended Wellington city. Whether you want to improve the interior or exterior of your home, we can make that a reality for you with the range of services we offer.

Even though we are a new business, our team has several years of combined experience in the painting and plastering world and can help you get the results you are looking for. We create a flawless finish with our innovative and modern painting and plastering service that your neighbours and friends will be envious of.

As a plastering and painting business, we can solve all your needs, from preparing your walls to completing a full paint internally and externally. Our team is looking forward to helping homes in the Wellington region improve their look both on the inside and outside.

Plaster N Paint offer services in gib fixing, skimming, cornice mouldings, wallpapering, commercial painting and paint stripping. Get in touch with us today to find out more about our brand new business!

For more information, visit our website at https://plasternpaint.co.nz/.