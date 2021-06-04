Garcia Plumbing has launched educational blogs about gasfitting

The Wellington-based plumber and gasfitter has launched a blog section on its website about gasfitting.

The three educational pieces uploaded explain the job of a gasfitter, the difference between a plumber and a gasfitter, and when you might need the services of a gasfitter. As many people confuse the two professions and believe that a plumber can automatically work as a gasfitter, this offers excellent information to anyone working with these roles.

It is essential to know that a gasfitter requires licensing and certification, and not everyone you might think is qualified to complete the job. Gasfitters fit gas hot water, cooking, heating and fireplaces, and ensure that all of them are safely operating in your home through various tests.

Garcia is both a plumber and gasfitter, so you don't need to worry about calling two professionals to work on the various pipes within your home. We can install, repair and maintain all your gas appliances in your home while also doing all the plumbing jobs that need to be done.

