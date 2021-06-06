Armstrong in the points at Baku

Marcus Armstrong has scored points in the first sprint race of this weekend’s round of the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

On the narrow and fast Baku circuit in Azerbaijan, the Kiwi driver held on to seventh overall to add to his points tally. He now holds an equal points tally with team-mate Roy Nissany.

The chaotic second race, which was the 100th of F2’s modern era, saw two safety car periods and six cars did not finish after multiple collisions.

Armstrong was squeezed into the wall early in the race and the car was damaged too heavily to continue.

The final race of the weekend on the 6.003 km Baku circuit is this evening (NZ Standard Time) at 10.45 pm. Armstrong will start from the third row of the grid.