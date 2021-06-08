Get your business noticed with magnetic business cards with New Zealand leading provider of magnetic promotional products - Fridgemagnets.co.nz.

Create a magnetic version of your business card with New Zealand leading provider of magnetic promotional products - Fridgemagnets.co.nz.

A Magnetic business cards are like mini billboards that keep your business contact details in front of people's minds long after your first contact.

“People put magnetic business cards on refrigerators, file cabinets, memo boards and more, where they are more likely be noticed by more than one person every day,” says Fridgemagnets.co.nz owner and operator Vaughan Jacobson.

Instead of the usual paper business card, that often gets thrown away or forgotten, why don't you try handing out a magnetic business card instead? “With our high quality custom magnetic business cards you can make sure your business remain in the minds of your target market,” adds Vaughan Jacobson.

Combining your business details with gorgeous and distinctive design, will ensure that your potential customer will surely remember you when they come to need your product or service.

Use bold visuals and complementary colours to make the design visually attractive. “As a good-looking magnetic business card is more likely to end up in a prominent spot,” advises Vaughan.

If you don’t have a design our skilled designers can help create the look you want, that will help you stand out from the crowd.

All magnetic business cards from Fridgemagnets.co.nz will be printed in full, vibrant colour with a high-gloss finish.

When you use a magnetic card to promote your business, here is what you need to include:

Your business name and logo.

A tagline. This is useful if it explains what your business does, if it's not evident from your name.

Your phone number, website, email and social media.

Your address and hours of operation, if you want people to visit your physical location.

Magnetic business cards are ideal for all sorts of businesses such as real estate agents but those whose number people need in an emergency, like plumbers, mechanics, electricians and veterinarians can particularly benefit. People will refer to the magnet on the fridge, rather than searching for a number and when there's a problem, so you will be the one they call.

So head over to Fridgemagnets.co.nz to view their range of quality and customisable promotional magnetic business cards at a reasonable price for businesses across New Zealand. You can also try out their price calculator for different quantities, shapes and sizes.

Tauranga office:

Website: https://fridgemagnets.co.nz/

Call free NZ: 0800 462 463 (0800 4 MAGNET)

Cell: 021-44 44 91

Email: info@fridgemagnets.co.nz

Office Address:10 Waikareao Way, Brookfield, Tauranga

Factory Address: Unit 13 Judea Storage Facility, Oak Lane, Judea Tauranga

Wellington office:

Call free NZ: 0800 74 44 44

Ph: 04-977 4553

Email: bhoy@farmside.co.nz

Office Address: 204 Rintoul St, Newtown, Wellington

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA