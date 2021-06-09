Labels Plus is increasing capacity in their productions

The Wellington printing and labelling business can do large scale jobs for companies from different industries.

With professional equipment and employees, Labels Plus is able to produce over a hundred name badges, labels, barcodes and signage in a short amount of time. We specialise in bulk orders and offering efficient and quick solutions to all of our clients.

In the past few months, we have increased our capacity even further by bringing new employees on board and upskilling them to work better and more efficiently. Our modern machinery can create products rapidly without errors so that you can put your hands on your orders as soon as possible.

Labels Plus manufactures coloured and domed labels, name badges, barcodes and QR code labels, customised signage and engraved products for different industries. When you place your order with us, you can specify the exact number and requirements and receive a free quote. We will give you an estimate about when your product will be available for collection or dispatch. If you have got any questions about our bulk orders or types of products, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us today!

