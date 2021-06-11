Get your uPVC windows looking like aluminium ones with Eco Auckland

Eco Auckland now offers a range of different colours for your uPVC framing.

If you haven’t decided on uPVC windows due to their basic white colours, then Eco Auckland now has an excellent solution for you. We stock Aludec lamination products, which will make your new windows look like aluminium ones.

This option enables you to have all the thermal and acoustic benefits of uPVC while selecting the colour that you are looking for. Colours, such as a number of different shades of grey, black or white, your options are endless. This allows you to choose a design that aligns with the outside of your home and give you the character you are looking for.

Eco Auckland is a supplier and installer of uPVC joinery and double glazing across the Auckland region. We stock various types of windows and doors, and with our uPVC options, we ensure that your home is warmer, quieter, more secure, and eco friendly. If you would like to find out more about our new coloured lamination options and how they could work for you, get in touch with us today.

For more information, visit our website at https://ecoauckland.nz/.