Get the highest performing window with our low E glass- Eco Tauranga

The low E glass with argon gas fill performs the best thermally across the double glazed range.

Eco Tauranga now offers this option that is sure to make your home the warmest in the region, increasing the r value to 0.83. Double glazing already gives you the advantages of a warmer, quieter and more secure home, but with this glass combination, you will get the highest performing window thermally.

If you live in an area that often gets impacted by environmental factors such as strong winds, rain and cold weather, it might be worth it to invest in this option. The experienced team at Eco Tauranga can get you these windows right from measurements through to installation and maintenance and get you the results you are looking for.

Eco Tauranga offers German-engineered double glazed options across the Tauranga region. We can retrofit homes and install windows into new builds to achieve the most comfortable, warm, quiet and secure homes for our clients. If you have any questions or would like to learn more about the E glass and argon gas fill combination, contact our team and we will be happy to install these in your home.

