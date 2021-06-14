Central Hutt Dental can improve your smile with orthodontic care

The central Lower Hutt dentist is dedicated to offering professional orthodontic care to their patients.

The newly opened dental clinic has eight chairs dedicated to providing orthodontic treatment options with traditional braces and Invisalign aligners. We strive to reduce the wait time that many patients experience when wanting to see an orthodontic specialist and offer our expertise to the community in the Hutt.

Whether you want traditional braces or the invisible aligner option, the dental specialists will discuss what might better suit your personal situation to ensure you get the outcome you are looking for in the shortest time possible. Our orthodontic team takes referrals from different clinics across the Wellington region and are highly experienced and qualified to get you the smile you have always wanted.

Central Hutt Dental is a modern and innovative dental clinic in Lower Hutt offering services in general, restorative, cosmetic, preventative, digital and orthodontic dentistry. With a large number of chairs and a brand new space, we would love to see some new patients who want to improve their oral function and aesthetic. If you would like to book an appointment, get in touch with our team today.

For more information, visit our website at https://centralhuttdental.co.nz/.