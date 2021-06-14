Get a free website with SEO at Media Giant

If you sign up for a 12 months term of SEO at Media Giant, you receive a full reskin of your current website included in the price.

The designer team at Media Giant will create a completely new website with a modern design to get your traffic converting. The design will work specifically to ensure search engine optimisation through the new website and get more and more visitors to your website daily. Through our SEO services, including the writing of meta titles and descriptions, content optimisation, link building through press releases, blogs, and internal linkings, we will ensure that Google recognises your products and services and displays them as close to the top as possible.

Media Giant is an SEO and digital marketing company offering services in PPC marketing, social ads, website design and search engine optimisation. Based in central Lower Hutt, we help business in the Wellington region and beyond unlock their website’s full potential by getting the most clicks and converting them. For $1250 a month, you can get a full website reskin through our 12 month SEO deal and get a new webpage while also maximising your visibility on the internet. If you have got any questions or would like to find out more about our services, contact us today!

For more information, visit our website at https://mediagiant.co.nz/.