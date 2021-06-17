Put on your walking shoes and experience all the fantastic walks on offer on Nelson's doorstep with the award-winning Century Park Motor Lodge.

Whether you're into walking, trail running, mountain biking, or just exploring our beautiful backyard, there is a trail in Nelson to suit all needs. The local experts at the centrally located Century Park Motor Lodge have handpicked some of their favourite tracks around Nelson.

For those looking for a leisurely walk should definitely check out the Maitai River Walkway. The Maitai River Walkway lazily runs alongside Maitai River through central Nelson. The walkway starts at the Maitai River mouth and stretches for eight kilometres throughout the Maitai Valley. This walkway goes through a blend of urban and natural surroundings.

"This walk takes roughly two and half hours to complete, and there are also plenty of swimming holes and picnic spots to stop at," says Century Park Motor Lodge owner-operator Stacie Warren. The majority of the walkway is open to both walkers and cyclists, though it can be busy and narrow in sections.

The aptly named The 'Centre of New Zealand' walk starts at the far side of Botanics Sports Field. From there, there are a couple of options to take you to the summit, where you will be rewarded with spectacular views over the Nelson Tasman region.

"You can descend via one of Botanical Hill's other tracks. Or you extend your walk further by heading down the eastern side toward Branford Park," advises Stacie. This walking track is steep but short and family-friendly, with the main path is suitable for sturdy prams and buggies.

For experienced hikers that enjoy a bit more of a challenge should check out the Grampians Walkway. This walk starts at the uphill end of Collingwood St, then ascend to the ridge to the TV repeater station at the summit.

"This is fantastic as a return trip as can also be linked with other Grampians tracks to maker a longer circuit," adds Stacie. This walkway requires a fair amount of climbing, though you'll get stunning views of Nelson city and Tasman Bay.

At Century Park Motor Lodge, you can drop off your luggage before heading off to explore Nelson. Then return to your modern, spacious and well-appointed unit for you to relax and unwind. Why not go the extra mile and book one of Century Park Motor Lodge's spa suites. There is nothing better after a long day of walking than having a rejuvenating soak in a spa.

About Century Park Motor Lodge:

Should your travels lead you towards Nelson and you are looking for somewhere to stay, whether it be business or pleasure, Century Park Motor Lodge welcomes you with luxury accommodation and genuine kiwi hospitality.

Book Direct at Century Park Motor Lodge

https://www.centuryparkmotorlodge.com/

197 Rutherford Street, Nelson 7010, New Zealand

64 3 546 6197 or 0800 867 668 (NZ Free Ph)

info@centuryparkmotorlodge.com

https://www.facebook.com/centurypark

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA