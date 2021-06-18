Real Dentistry offers free dental care to children under 18

The friendly Kilbirnie dentist offers free dental care for children from their first year of college until they turn 18.

The team at Real Dentistry understands the importance of teaching children young to have a good relationship with their dentist and ensure that they are set up well for excellent oral health in the future. An oral hygienist will be able to give some tips and tricks to your children about how to keep their teeth and mouth clean and keep them healthy.

We will advise if there is any further treatment needed for fillings, wisdom teeth extractions or crowding. Free dental care includes a yearly checkup, x-rays, cleaning to remove plaque, staining and tartar, fillings and extractions for teeth affected by decay.

Real Dentistry is a family dentist in Kilbirnie offering services in general, cosmetic, restorative, and orthodontic dentistry. We value creating a comfortable environment for all our patients and are experienced in dealing with children and adolescents. If you would like to find out more about our free dental care offer, get in touch with us today, and we will be happy to book your son or daughter in for an appointment.

For more information, visit our website at https://realdentistry.co.nz/.