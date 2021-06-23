Explore Nelson this winter with the award-winning luxury South Island motel, Century Park Motor Lodge.

While the weather might be getting cooler, Nelson is turning up the heart with an abundance of things to see and do this winter, says the award-winning Nelson accommodation provider Century Park Motor Lodge.

The crisp and cloudless winter days make for the perfect time to explore many of Nelsons famous outdoor attractions, including walking tracks, cycling, kayaking, paddleboarding, and skydiving. "The cooler weather allows you to truly appreciate the regions stunning natural landscapes in all its pure glory," says Century Park Motor Lodge owner-operator Stacie Warren.

The Rainbow Ski Field captures regular winter snow, complemented by extensive snowmaking, is all beautifully maintained to create a spectacular winter playground. This ski slope is ideal for beginners and intermediates right through to advanced skiers who can challenge themselves on the high powder runs. "Not to mention that you also get amazing views across the extraordinary Nelson Lakes National Park," adds Stacie.

Wondering what to wear during a chilly Nelson winter? Layers are always a good idea, says local experts Century Park Motor Lodge. Think trousers, jeans, long sleeve tops, closed in shoes and a jacket or coat with warm under-layers. Depending on the activities you want to do, something waterproof could also be useful.

The Nelson Tasman region doesn't slow down in winter. It is still buzzing with excitement with its full calendar of events, including the famous bi-annual Light Nelson Festival, the Nelson Art Expo, and a range of other world-class sporting events.

Held every Saturday morning at Montgomery Square, immerse yourself in the local creative community scene with this local market that is renowned for quality Nelson made produce, arts and crafts. "The market is a great place to grab a coffee, a bite to eat while you wonder around the stalls looking for the perfect memento of your holiday," comments Stacie.

Winter is the perfect time to enjoy local cider, craft beer and wine made right here in the Nelson Tasman region. The Nelson Tasman region is renowned for hop growing and has several quality breweries so that you can drink your way around a range of delicious local craft beers. However, if beer isn't your thing, you can visit some of the finest Nelson wineries, where you can sample some of the region's award-winning wines, including sauvignon blanc, riesling and pinot noir.

Century Park Motor Lodge is centrally located for you to explore Nelson this winter. Return to your warm, modern, spacious and well-appointed unit for you to relax and unwind. Shake off the winter chill by having a rejuvenating soak in a spa with Century Park Motor Lodge's spa suites.

